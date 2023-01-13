Home Sports Cocciaretto higher and higher: first career final in Hobart
Cocciaretto higher and higher: first career final in Hobart

There is perhaps a new Italy dressed in pink, in tennis, lately somewhat set aside after glorious years by its men’s colleagues. There are players who never seem to want to give up and they are having some satisfaction. One of these is undoubtedly Elisabetta Cocciaretto who tonight took the first final of a WTA tournament of her career, complete with a best ranking (a well-deserved tp 50 for her).

The approach

The Marche native will play for the title in the WTA 250 in Hobart, one of those tournaments that serve to best prepare for the first big event of the season, the Australian Open. At the Italian dawn, the 21-year-old from Fermo, number 69 in the WTA, defeated the American Sofia Kenin, number 280 in the ranking, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, after a battle of 2h08′. slam right in Melbourne in 2020, on the draw thanks to a wild card after two years that defining difficult is an understatement.

The match

For Cocciaretto, the semifinal against the American was the usual ups and downs. Very hard-fought match in the first set, where the blue also canceled a set point before prevailing. In the second set she had a sharp drop in serve but she managed her energy for the third set where she started strong and dominated. Tomorrow for the title Cocciaretto will face the American Lauren Davis, n.84 in the ranking, who, in a match between qualifiers, overcame by 6-3, 6-3, after 1h31′, the Russian Anna Blinkova, n. 72Wta.

January 13 – 11:37

