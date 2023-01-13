Worsening weather in Northern Italy with rain and snow arriving also in Friuli. According to forecasts, the cold will arrive over the weekend with thunderstorms and widespread thermal decrease.

Sunday will be characterized by many clouds over northern Italy with rainfall extending from west to east, affecting all regions during the day

Forecasts for Friuli

Temperatures dropping in the region. According to Osmer Fvg forecasts, in fact, already from Saturday 14 January the mercury column will point downwards. But the snow will wait one more day. On Sunday 15th the first light rains from the east are expected starting in the afternoon, then the rainfall will tend to intensify and be more widespread, with moderate snow in the mountains above 600-700 meters in inland areas and 800-1000 m on the Prealps.

From Monday, then, widespread rainfall, generally abundant, even intense on the border with Slovenia. Snow share decreasing even up to 500 meters, with abundant snowfalls in the mountains and not excluded also on the Karst. Possible phase of better weather in the central hours, from the evening new deterioration. A moderate wind from the south or south-west will blow on the coast during the night, between the morning and early afternoon a sustained Bora, and the possibility of high water and storm surges is not excluded.

Forecasts in Italy

Winter turn starting from Monday 16 January, according to the weather forecast. Over the next week we will see a radical change of scenery.

In fact, polar-maritime currents will flow massively across Europe, which will feed numerous cold vortices responsible for snowfalls at low altitudes if not in the plains on the central-northern states, winds at times strong and a marked drop in temperatures. The Arctic air, albeit partially dampened, will also gradually reach Italy, opening up to an unstable phase at times disturbed, with frequent rainfall and an increasingly colder climate starting from the north and gradually also in the center and finally in the south. There will thus be showers, thunderstorms, hailstorms and above all snow, sometimes even at very low altitudes, with probably greater involvement of the centre-south and north-east,