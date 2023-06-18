On June 17, the 2023 senior high school entrance examination officially started.After the college entrance examination Chinese, “Kechuangban Daily” used againMicrosoftBing GPT-4、baiduWenxin Yiyan, Ali Tongyi Thousand Questions, Xunfei Xinghuo Cognition and 360 Smart Brainartificial intelligenceLanguage model, write the composition of the Shanghai high school entrance examination separately, and see how the language ability of the big model is?

The reporter of “Kechuangban Daily” also invited Tian Ye, the editor-in-chief of the Financial Association and a former first-level Chinese teacher in middle school, to rate the answers of each large model, with a full score of 60 points.

The comments and scores of the “Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” are as follows.

The title of the composition for the Shanghai senior high school entrance examination is “The Joy of Understanding”:

Knowing the heart means to understand the truth from study and life, or to understand the unspoken meaning of others, and it can also refer to the mutual affection between each other.

Please write an article of about 600 words on the topic of “The Joy of Knowing Your Heart”.

▍MicrosoftBing GPT-4

Understanding is a kind of spiritual communication, a silent communication, and a tacit understanding. The joy of understanding is a profound joy, a beauty beyond words, and an indescribable touch.

I remember once, my friend Xiao Ming and I went to participate in a math competition. We both enjoy math and are very confident. The competition started, we each got the test papers and started to do the questions seriously. I found that the questions on the test paper were not difficult, but there was one question that made me hesitate. It looks like this:

If a, b, and c are three different positive integers and satisfy a+b+c=12, what is the maximum value of a×b×c?

I thought about it and felt that there should be a clever solution to this problem, but I couldn’t think of it. I can only use the brute force method, list all possible situations, and find the largest one. I feel like doing this is too time consuming and error prone. I couldn’t help but look up at Xiaoming, wondering if he had the same problem.

Xiao Ming also happened to look up at me, and our eyes met in the air. A smile flashed in his eyes, and he tapped his fingers on the table three times. I immediately understood what he meant. He was implying that I used the property of the cubic root to solve the problem. I immediately thought of the answer: the maximum value of a×b×c is 27, which is obtained when a=3, b=3, and c=6.

I nodded to Xiao Ming to express my gratitude. He also nodded to me, expressing that you are welcome. We all smiled knowingly, and then continued to do the questions. We didn’t speak a word, but we felt each other’s camaraderie and support. We all feel lucky and happy to have such a good friend who understands our own thoughts.

This is the joy of understanding. It does not need gorgeous language, warm applause, or prominent status. It only needs a sincere heart, a pair of bright eyes, and a tacit signal. It allows us to find happiness in ordinary life, courage in difficult moments, and warmth in loneliness.

The joy of understanding is one of the best gifts in life.

Rating: 45 points

Comments: The question in the first paragraph is very in place, and the examples of “knowing the joy” in the article are interspersed with the narrative, which fits the meaning of the question very well. But the article has a huge BUG: the life example used to illustrate the joy of knowing each other in the article happened in a math competition, and the knowing between “I” and “Xiao Ming” is suspected of cheating. Problems with values ​​in the text are taboo in composition. If not for this, this article should be 55 points.

▍Wenxinyiyan:

The morning sun shines through the windows and into the room, warming my heart. I sat by the window, immersed in the ocean of knowledge, and felt the joy that came from my heart. At this time, my mother quietly opened the door and brought a cup of hot coffee. She smiled and said, “Take a break when you’re tired and have a cup of coffee.” I took the coffee and watched my mother’s back disappear behind the door, feeling a surge of warmth in my heart.

It’s just an ordinary morning, but I feel the joy of understanding. I understand that this happiness does not come from the coffee itself, but from my mother’s love and understanding for me. She understands that what I need is not only material satisfaction, but also spiritual comfort. This understanding made me feel extremely gratified and made me cherish every detail of life even more.

The joy of understanding comes from the inner love of life and understanding of others. Once, I was walking in the park with my friends, and I saw a homeless person sitting on the side of the road with an empty hat in front of him. I couldn’t bear it, so I put the change in my hand into his hat. When I looked back at my friend, he was looking at me approvingly. At that moment, I felt the joy of understanding.

As the ancients said: “Don’t do to others what you don’t want done to you.” When we can put ourselves in the shoes of others to understand others and respect their choices, we can experience the joy of understanding. This happiness not only makes us more active in doing good, but also makes us cherish the emotional communication between people more.

The joy of understanding can also be understood as a tacit understanding of the soul. At work, when my colleagues and I work together to successfully complete a project, we can’t help cheering, and the friendship between us grows deeper. At that moment, I felt the joy of understanding.

In life, every time we communicate with people, every time we help others, every time we understand others, it is a dialogue with our own soul. These experiences let us know how to cherish the present, how to care for others, and how to understand and tolerate.

The joy of understanding is a kind of deep emotional communication and a kind of spiritual joy. It makes us better understand the beauty of life and cherish the emotional bonds between people. In this fast-paced era, we need more understanding and love, to experience the joy of understanding, to feel the beauty in life.

Let us start from ourselves, care for others, understand others, and respect others. Let us convey love and care with sincere smiles and warm words. Because only when we first learn to love others, can we truly experience the joy of understanding and make life better.

The joy of understanding is not only your own harvest, but also your contribution to society. Let us work together to create a world full of love and understanding, so that everyone can enjoy the beauty brought by the joy of understanding.

Finally, I want to say: Every detail in life may become the source of our joy of understanding. Let us feel with our hearts, pass on with love, let the joy of understanding accompany us through every moment, and make life better.

Score: 40 points

Comments: The writing seems gorgeous and broad, but there was a deviation in understanding the meaning of the question at the beginning. “I” is studying, and my mother brings hot coffee, which is not a pleasure. The author wrote a lot of scenes, but none of them completely fit the meaning of the theme. This kind of composition belongs to the writing of dropping the book bag.

▍Thousands of general questions:

The joy of understanding is a state of mutual understanding, tacit understanding and emotional communication. This feeling is very important in learning, life and interpersonal communication.

In learning, when we learn a knowledge point or master a skill, the joy of understanding will arise. This feeling gives us a deep sense of accomplishment because we get rewarded and recognized for it. At the same time, this kind of fun can also motivate us to continue to learn and explore deeper knowledge, forming a virtuous circle.

In life, the joy of understanding can be seen everywhere. For example, when we chat with our friends, we will understand what the other party has not said, and we can even directly change the subject. This sense of tacit understanding makes our communication smoother and our friendship deeper. In the family, this kind of feeling often occurs between parents and children. When children encounter problems, parents can understand and help them solve the problems. At this time, there will be sympathy between parents and children.

In addition, in interpersonal communication, the joy of understanding is also very important. When this kind of feeling occurs between two people, the emotional communication between them will be deeper, and it will be easier to build trust and friendship with each other. Sometimes, when we encounter difficulties or troubles, if there is a person who can have a heart-to-heart with us, we can get spiritual comfort and support.

Therefore, the joy of understanding is very important. We should work hard to cultivate this feeling in our daily life, so as to gain more fun and pleasure. We can communicate with friends, family, colleagues or strangers, and experience different cultures while studying, working or traveling. These are good opportunities to cultivate understanding. At the same time, we can also improve our self-cultivation and quality through learning, thinking and reflection, so as to better experience the joy of understanding. Generally speaking, the joy of understanding is an indescribable feeling, and only by experiencing it can one truly understand its beauty. Let us work together to find our own happiness in ordinary life!

Score: 42 points

Comments: The article begins with mutual understanding and tacit understanding, which is relatively in place. The full text is quite satisfactory, there are no special highlights, but there are no obvious flaws.

▍Xunfei Spark:

In life, there are always some moments that make us feel particularly happy, as if the soul has been sublimated. This kind of pleasure does not come from material enjoyment, but from understanding the truth in study and life, or understanding what others don’t express clearly, and it can also refer to the emotional compatibility between each other. This kind of pleasure is the “joy of understanding”.

The joy of understanding comes from our perception and understanding of life. When we are reading a good book, or listening to the teachings of a wise man, we may suddenly realize a truth, which may be hidden between the lines, and may require us to savor it repeatedly. When we truly understand this truth, the joy in our hearts cannot be expressed in words. This is the joy of understanding.

The joy of understanding is also reflected in interpersonal communication. When we get along with others, it is also a joy to understand each other’s inner world and feel the friendship between them. As the poet Bai Juyi said: “Lying in the night to listen to the wind and rain, the iron horse and ice river fall into a dream.” In this poem, the poet expresses his love for life by describing the scene of listening to the wind and rain at night and dreaming about the iron horse and ice river. Feelings and valuing of friendship. This kind of joy of understanding makes people feel the beauty of life and the true feelings of the world.

In traditional Chinese culture, the joy of understanding is regarded as a noble quality. The ancients often used the four elegant things of piano, chess, calligraphy, and painting as examples to emphasize the importance of self-cultivation and moral cultivation.Among them, Qin represents the art of music, and chess represents wisdom.game, the book represents literary creation, and the painting represents visual art. These four kinds of elegant things are achieved through appreciation, learning and practice to achieve the state of knowing the joy of the heart.

Score: 41 points

Comments: In the first paragraph, it is better to use “understanding” as a question. The development of the meaning of the topic in the narrative is also good. But there was a low-level mistake: the author of the poem “Lying in the night to listen to the wind and rain, and the iron horse and ice river to dream” is Lu You, but the author is Bai Juyi. In addition, the poetic flavor of this ancient poem is far from the theme of the article “the joy of understanding”.

▍360 Intellectual Brain:

“The joy of understanding” is a high degree of spiritual enjoyment, which comes from people’s inner feelings and comprehension. This kind of happiness stems from people’s love for life, thirst for knowledge, and desire for emotional communication between people. When we think deeply about and comprehend a certain problem or thing, we often feel an indescribable joy and satisfaction. This feeling is like a clear stream, slowly flowing deep in our hearts, making us feel extremely comfortable and happy.

In life, we often encounter some incomprehensible problems. At this time, we need to calm down, think carefully and look for answers. When we find the answer to the question, we will feel a sense of joy and satisfaction in our hearts, which is the “joy of understanding”. In addition, we also need to learn to appreciate the small things in life, such as seeing a beautiful flower, hearing a beautiful piece of music, or chatting with friends, etc. These small moments can also bring us great happiness. Great joy and contentment.

In addition to the perception of knowledge and emotion, interpersonal communication is also an important part of the “joy of understanding”. In the process of communicating with others, we can feel each other’s sincerity and understanding, which makes us feel very warm and comfortable. At the same time, by interacting with people from different backgrounds and cultures, we can broaden our horizons and learn more information and knowledge, which is also a manifestation of the “joy of understanding”.

In short, “the joy of understanding” is a beautiful spiritual experience, which comes from the love of life, the thirst for knowledge, and the care and understanding of others. We should cherish this feeling, and constantly explore and create “knowledge joy” in our own lives, making it an indispensable part of our life.

Score: 39 points

Comments: The full text does not really address the topic of “joy of understanding”, and the writing is general and unfocused.

Mr. Field’s general comment:

“In this composition, GPT4 showed extremely high intelligence. From the perspective of understanding the meaning of the composition and writing, it performed the best, but there was a problem of value. Wen Xin’s words are flashy. , maybe the composition corpus has been fed too much, and the huge corpus cannot be truly “intelligently” turned into articles that closely follow the meaning of the topic. Xunfei Xinghuo made the mistake of poet Zhang Guanli Dai. 360 brain is just a formupper meetingWriting essays, but the actual writing ability is still at a low level. This shows that the accuracy of AI training needs to be improved, and at the same time, AI ethics and AI intelligence are equally important.

In addition, whether the AI ​​large model can truly achieve the true feelings and inspirations of human writers in the future development process is a question of great doubt.

What needs to be emphasized is that the content of the article written by each large model will be different when tested at different times, and the ratings and comments of Mr. Tian Ye are just the opinions of one family. After reading the Shanghai Chinese composition answer sheets of the above five large models, whose Chinese composition do you like more? Readers are welcome to comment and leave a message!

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Author of the article: Huang Xinyi and Zhu Ling

Original title: GPT4, Wenxin Yiyan and other Chinese and foreign AI large-scale models wrote Shanghai high school entrance examination composition, and the result this time is somewhat unexpected!