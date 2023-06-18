Verstappen’s streak didn’t end, he called Senna in the 41st lap. Red Bull celebrates after st

The 25-year-old Verstappen won his second consecutive pole position in Canada. He won the qualification five times in the season and celebrated the 25th pole position in his career. I am tempted to go for the 41st triumph, which would equal that of the legendary Brazilian Ayrton Senna. Red Bull is thus striving for the jubilee of the 100th race in F1.

At Gilles Villeneuve’s city circuit, Nico Hlkenberg initially took second place. For the Haas team, it would be the best qualified place overall, but after the additional penalty for not breaking the speed limit under the red flags, they lost one position.

Mr. Alonso from Aston Martin will be together with Verstappen in the first row, British Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the second row and Esteban Ocon from Alpine in the third row with Hlkenberg.