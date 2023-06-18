Home » Verstappen’s streak didn’t end, he called Senna in the 41st lap. Red Bull celebrates after st
Sports

Verstappen’s streak didn’t end, he called Senna in the 41st lap. Red Bull celebrates after st

by admin
Verstappen’s streak didn’t end, he called Senna in the 41st lap. Red Bull celebrates after st

The 25-year-old Verstappen won his second consecutive pole position in Canada. He won the qualification five times in the season and celebrated the 25th pole position in his career. I am tempted to go for the 41st triumph, which would equal that of the legendary Brazilian Ayrton Senna. Red Bull is thus striving for the jubilee of the 100th race in F1.

At Gilles Villeneuve’s city circuit, Nico Hlkenberg initially took second place. For the Haas team, it would be the best qualified place overall, but after the additional penalty for not breaking the speed limit under the red flags, they lost one position.

Mr. Alonso from Aston Martin will be together with Verstappen in the first row, British Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the second row and Esteban Ocon from Alpine in the third row with Hlkenberg.

See also  How is Fernando Alonso awarded the Australian Grand Prix?

You may also like

The finals of the three-person basketball game for...

Climbing: Third places for Pilz and Schubert in...

F1, 2023 World Championship: the driver and constructor...

Nations League, Croatia-Spain on the pitch – Football

Max Verstappen, untouchable, wins the Canadian Grand Prix

Queen’s: Champion Matteo Berrettini pulls out because of...

Vesely’s 18 points helped Barcelona’s basketball players win...

Lecco promoted to Serie B, beat Foggia in...

Wales wins the World Team Championship for the...

USFL Week 10 highlights: New Orleans Breakers defeat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy