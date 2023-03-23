Home News Frauke Petry bursts comparison with “Spiegel” journalist
Former AfD party leader Frauke Petry has revoked a settlement negotiated in court with a “Spiegel” journalist. This was announced by a spokesman for the Dresden Higher Regional Court MDR SACHSEN. A verdict will therefore have to be pronounced next Tuesday. Petry had sued the journalist Melanie Amann because she felt her personal rights had been violated by passages in her book about the AfD. You would be accused of being close to extremists.

