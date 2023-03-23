Home Business Summit – EU wants to work for the return of the allegedly kidnapped Ukrainian children
Summit – EU wants to work for the return of the allegedly kidnapped Ukrainian children

Ursula von der Leyen Image: AFP

The EU wants to work for the return of the Ukrainian children who are believed to have been kidnapped by Russia. There should soon be an international conference on this, announced EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday in Brussels.

"This is a war crime," she said. "It fully justifies the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court," she added. So far, 16,200 Ukrainian children have been kidnapped by Russia, of which only 300 have returned.

“This is a war crime,” she said. “It fully justifies the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court,” she added. So far, 16,200 Ukrainian children have been kidnapped by Russia, of which only 300 have returned.

“We want to exert international pressure to take all possible measures to determine the whereabouts of these children,” von der Leyen said. You have started an initiative together with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the Ukraine.

The EU wants to work with international and UN organizations to get information about the children who are said to have been deported to Russia. “This also applies to children who were adopted there or placed in foster families,” she emphasized at the end of the first day of the EU summit.

