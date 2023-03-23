Aifa is close to an agreement with pharmaceutical companies to place the anti-PrEP pill on the market Hiv completely free. It is a pill that prevents contagion in the event of sexual intercourse with an HIV-positive person that could also become free in Italy. The Cpr of Aifa, i.e. i The Medicines Agency’s Price and Reimbursement Committee has on its agenda the free use of the drug for pre-exposure prophylaxis, therefore the pill based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil.

What is PrEP?



PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis (i.e. prevention). It is a pill that hinders the reproduction of HIV virus in the body, and therefore protects from contagion. When is it taken? Before and after a relationship at risk of HIV, such as for example sexual intercourse without a condom, but also situations with a high potential for contagion such as above all the sharing of syringes used to inject substances. PrEP is a medicine that is given to people who do not have HIV (sieronegative), but in subjects not to get HIV and not become HIV-positive (or HIV positive).

No gender difference – even in transition – or sexual orientation in the efficacy of the medicine. The PrEP anti HIV pill protects all people, not only for those who do not use condoms, but also for those who have relationships with HIV partners whose virus is not yet controlled by therapy. This pharmacological therapy, which consists in taking an antiretroviral tablet, the Truvada, significantly reduces the risk of seropositivity.

PrEP, which has no particular side effects, protects only from HIV, and not from other almost sexually transmitted diseases, for example: syphilis, hepatitis C, gonorrhea and chlamydia, for which regular tests must be carried out.

Where can you buy the anti HIV pill today?

PrEP consists of two active ingredients – tenofovir DF and emtricitabine. The tablet is called Truvada® and is manufactured by Gilead Sciences. In Italy it is on sale in pharmacies with a prescription from an infectious disease specialist. Today the drug for pre-exposure prophylaxis to HIV, PrEP, must be taken daily (limited to a period) and has a cost that is around 60/70 euros per month. The drug is currently not covered by the National Health System. I have to follow prophylaxis persone Hiv-negativewho are however exposed (or have been) at risk of contracting the virus.