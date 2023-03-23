Home Entertainment The cabal of “candy” that De Paul and Paredes repeated in the Monumental
The frills Rodrigo DePaul and Leandro Paredes They went out to the field of the River Plate stadium, as part of the usual field reconnaissance, and maintained “the cabal of the candies” before the friendly match against Panama.

De Paul and Paredes appeared before 7:00 p.m., when the cumbia duo La T y La M gave their show from the Belgrano Baja Inferior grandstand, and generated a crowd among the thousands of fans who crowded the Más Monumental.

Both of them, wearing their training clothes, went to the center of the field and once there they began to taste candies. This practice became common a long time ago in La Scaloneta and was a fixture during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sometimes accompanied by Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, today absent due to injury, and other times by the prop Mario De Stéfano, De Paul and Paredes kept up the cabal even in a friendly, which served as a great excuse to party with the fans.

The world champions stayed for several minutes contemplating the party in the stands. The fans sang the song “Muchachos”, they became effusive in unison with the cry: “He who does not jump is an Englishman!” and they fired the players with: “Argentina, Argentina!”

