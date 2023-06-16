Home » Recipe for a light, creamy cake for hot days!
Recipe for a light, creamy cake for hot days!

Recipe for a light, creamy cake for hot days!

On the hottest summer days, we don’t even want to think about turning on the oven, let alone baking a cake. However, for us it is not an option to do without a delicious dessert, even in the heat. And if the temperatures are too high, then we treat ourselves to a light cake for hot days! Have we piqued your interest? How about surprising your loved one with a creamy no-bake custard cake? Made in no time and irresistibly delicious – this has to be the perfect summer dessert ever! So stay cool and enjoy!

No-Bake Vanilla Cream Cake

We hate to spend hours in the kitchen in the summer heat and creamy desserts that are not heavy on the stomach are in high season right now. After eating the Raffaelo cake without baking, it’s time for another summer treat! Our no-bake custard cake is irresistibly delicious and the only challenge is sticking to just one piece.

Ingredients

Boden:

  • 250 grams of butter cookies or Oreos with vanilla filling
  • 200ml milk
  • 50 Gramm Butter
  • 20 grams of powdered sugar

Quark filling:

  • 250 grams of whipped cream
  • 250 grams of cottage cheese
  • 10 grams of powdered sugar
  • The juice and zest of 1 lemon

Vanillecreme:

  • 200 grams of whipped cream
  • 40 grams of powdered sugar
  • 550 ml milk
  • 2 packets of vanilla custard powder

topping:

  • 1 packet vanilla sugar or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 230 grams of whipped cream
  • 20 grams of powdered sugar

preparation

  • First dissolve the sugar in the milk for the vanilla cream and prepare a pudding. Leave to cool completely.
  • In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer to whip the heavy cream until stiff and carefully add to the pudding mixture. Mix well and put in the fridge.
  • For the base, finely crumble the biscuits in a blender or with a rolling pin.
  • Melt the butter and mix with the biscuits. Add the milk, stirring constantly, and mix until smooth.
  • Line a springform pan with a diameter of 28 cm with baking paper and spread the base evenly over it.
  • For the quark filling, mix the quark with the powdered sugar, lemon juice and zest until smooth.
  • In another bowl, whip the cream until stiff and mix with the quark mixture.
  • Spread the quark filling evenly over the base.
  • Spread vanilla cream on top
  • For the topping, whip the whipped cream with the vanilla sugar and spread it over the cake.
  • Put in the fridge for at least 4 hours and voilà – your vanilla cream cake is ready without baking!
refine the recipe

vanilla cream cake without baking quick cake for hot days

As with any other recipe, the vanilla cream cake can be refined without baking as desired. Here are a few ideas how to make the cake even more delicious for hot days.

  • For a little chocolate touch, you can add 1-2 tbsp cocoa powder to the base.
  • Instead of vanilla pudding, use chocolate pudding and you have a no-bake chocolate cake.
  • The no-bake vanilla cream cake tastes even more refreshing with some fresh strawberries or cherries.
  • Or why not add chopped nuts to the filling?

