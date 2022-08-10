A man armed with a knife was “neutralized” by the police at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. This was announced by the police. According to reports from BfmTv, the incident took place in the morning at terminal 2F. According to what is reported to the broadcaster by some sources it would be a homeless man. The police would have ordered him several times to put the knife to the ground but to no avail. The man would have instead approached the agents who, at that point, opened fire fatally hitting him in the abdomen.