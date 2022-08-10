Home World Paris, at Charles De Gaulle airport, a man armed with a knife was “neutralized” by the police
World

Paris, at Charles De Gaulle airport, a man armed with a knife was “neutralized” by the police

by admin
Paris, at Charles De Gaulle airport, a man armed with a knife was “neutralized” by the police

A man armed with a knife was “neutralized” by the police at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. This was announced by the police. According to reports from BfmTv, the incident took place in the morning at terminal 2F. According to what is reported to the broadcaster by some sources it would be a homeless man. The police would have ordered him several times to put the knife to the ground but to no avail. The man would have instead approached the agents who, at that point, opened fire fatally hitting him in the abdomen.

See also  The European Union condemns the Israeli tanker attack and calls on all parties to avoid actions that undermine regional peace and stability

You may also like

4,000 beagles looking for a home in the...

Trump will be questioned under oath in the...

Kenya elections, flew between Odinga and Ruto. Risk...

Congo, priest killed by armed bandits during an...

Trump will be questioned today in New York...

In the Swiss Alps in July freezing point...

Blackout risks, stopped railways, closed libraries: the UK...

Paris, man armed with a knife at Charles...

From the TV series about Bandera to the...

Musk sells Tesla stock for 6.9 billion –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy