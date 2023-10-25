Parking fee at Stara busska | Info

A decision was subsequently added to the agenda of the Banjaluka City Assembly, which should enable the new owner of the Old Bus Station parking lot to charge for parking.

If this decision is approved, the job of charging for parking at a location in the very center of the city with 243 parking spaces will be entrusted to the company “Bewo Real Estate”.

The decision states that the parking lot is located in another tariff zone, and that the contract will be concluded in accordance with the conditions prescribed by the Decision on public parking lots and garages in the territory of the city of Banjaluka.

In the explanation of the decision, it was stated that “Bewo Real Estate” approached the City of Banjaluka on October 20 with an initiative to allocate parking fees at this location. It is interesting that on the same date, with the help of the police and bailiffs, the parking lot at the Old Bus Station was handed over to “Autoprevoz”, which sold the same location ten years ago to the company “Bewo Real Estate”.

In the explanation, it was specified that the competent Department for Traffic and Roads analyzed the initiative and that they determined that there is a public interest in entrusting communal work to the initiator of the parking lot at the Old Bus Station.

“The decision on public parking lots and garages on the territory of the city of Banjaluka stipulates that the fee for the assigned right to perform communal services amounts to 0.20 KM per parking space per day, if the parking lot is located in another zone”, it is specified in the explanation of the decision.

It was stated that, considering that the City of Banjaluka does not manage that location, it is important to resolve this issue as soon as possible so that the city center would have a sufficient number of parking spaces.

“Since the provisions of the Decision on public parking lots and garages in the territory of the city of Banjaluka provide for the possibility of entrusting the communal activity of managing public spaces for vehicle parking to a company or other legal entity that owns special parking lots, we believe that the aforementioned parking lot is immediately necessary put into operation under private ownership, where the City of Banjaluka will retain part of the income from daily tickets, and citizens will be provided with the possibility of parking in the very center of the City, for which reasons it was proposed as in the enacting clause of this decision”. it is specified in the explanation of the decision that will be considered by the councilors.

Those familiar with the events surrounding the problem with the Old Bus Station parking lot say that the proposed decision can hardly meet the current regulations, which the City refers to. They say that it is questionable whether and how those interested in this job managed to provide all the necessary documentation in a short period of time.

“Article 6 of the Decision on public parking lots and garages states that if the competent department assesses that there is a public interest, it is necessary to prepare a study of the justification of entrusting communal works by an authorized legal entity in accordance with special regulations. The question arises as to how it was possible if the parking lot at the Old Bus Station has been in the hands of the new owner since October 20. said the interlocutor of CAPITAL and added that it is questionable how the rest of the documentation for that permit was provided in such a short period of time.

The parking lot of the Old Bus Station has been the subject of legal disputes between the city of Banjaluka and the company Autoprevoz for years. They were completed in favor of this company, which took possession of the site on October 20. While these disputes were going on, “Autoprevoz” sold part of the premises of the old station to the company “Bewo real estate” in 2013.

