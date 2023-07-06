Parkinson’s disease, there is the turning point: the discovery that changes things

All-Italian research scores a great victory in the fight against Parkinson’s disease: here is the important scientific discovery

A discovery very important, which makes us even more proud since it comes from a Italian team. Thanks to scientific research, in fact, today we have a few more elements to counteract one of the more insidious diseases, which create greater suffering, not only in those who suffer from it, but also in those who assist and look after them: Parkinson.

Scientific research, the discovery of Parkinson’s disease – Ansa – ilovetrading.it

It’s about a neurodegenerative diseasewith which you can live for many years, as demonstrated by the most famous patient in the world, the actor Michael J. Foxbut which seriously undermines the quality of life, not only of those affected, but also of the people around them.

Parkinson’s disease causes a slow and progressive degeneration in our body and in our organism which affects motor, behavioral and cognitive functions. The most infamous symptom, even for the uninitiated, is the tremor, irrepressible, even at rest. Parkinson’s patients are often recognized by that. But, unfortunately, it is only one of the damages that the disease brings on those affected by it. In more acute forms, in fact, Parkinson’s also manifests itself with body rigidity, as well as slowness in automatic movements and postural instability.

Among the more purely psychic and cerebral symptoms, even hallucinations, which can ultimately lead to dementia. A real tragedy, above all because, at the moment, there is no drug or therapy, neither that can cure Parkinson’s, nor that can prevent it. Today, however, an all-Italian research gives us a few more arrows in the fight against this terrible disease.

Parkinson: the discovery that changes things

With Parkinson’s there is a drastic drop in dopamine in the brain which causes a constant degeneration of neurons: hence, then, all the typical symptoms.

Parkinson – Ansa – ilovetrading.it

Among the causes that lead to Parkinson’s disease, certainly the most common are those of a genetic nature and predisposition, with risks that increase in case of familiarity.

Today we must say thanks to the Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the National Research Council, which, in collaboration with the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine of Pozzuoli, the Ircss San Raffaele of Rome and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome has made an important discovery that could be decisive in the fight against this evil.

The Italian scientists argue that it is theaccumulation from the protein 945-synuclein to develop Parkinson’s col cognitive decline which then explodes in all its drama. It is a protein that is normally present in the brain: if it accumulates in the hippocampus, it causes memory defects which, however, remain stable and do not get worse. Something different, when instead the 945-synuclein accumulates in the midbrain, triggering progressive problems, both from a physical point of view and from that of dementia. The scientists did their own research on mice and the results of the experiments were published in the journal Nature Parkinson’s disease Npj.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

