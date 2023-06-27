Parsi to La7: “Russian civil society is completely lobotomized”. Tarquinius comments indignantly: “Unacceptable words”

“Parsi’s words about Russian civil society are unacceptable“. Thus, a The wind that blows (La7), Marcus Tarquiniusformer editor and now columnist of to comestrongly condemns the statements previously made by the international relations academic, Vittorio Emanuele Parsiaccording to which “Russian civil society is completely lobotomized”.

The university professor, who had to leave the program at the end of his speech, explained his total distrust in the Russian civilized world: “Of course, there are political opponents who are sent to jail, but this happens because the Russian regime is hyper- repressive. And Russian society has been passive even now. You don’t invent a civil society after centuries of autocracy, 70 years of communism and 25 years of Putinism“.

Then he strenuously defended the European line on the war in Ukraine, reiterating that now it is useless to expect one diplomatic way: “I don’t agree that Europe is absent. You must always remember that von der Leyen and Draghi were the ones who gave the line at the start of the warwhen the European chancelleries were very confused”.

See also

Russia, Caracciolo on La7: “Ukrainians were openly rooting for Prigozhin. Now they are bitter about the compromise between him and Putin”

Tarquinius replies from a distance to Parsi: “Are European diplomatic channels useless? No, it’s never too late. This war is happening here, not on the moon. May Europe become there trench war of the worlds it is something that should not suit us European peoples in any way. And instead we are undergoing it and in some world encouraging it. There has not been a single initiative by the large European countries in this sense. Italy can do very little – he specifies – but I remember that in other seasons our government knew how to keep communication channels open with everyone. I think at the time of Cold War, during which, while remaining within the Atlantic PactHowever, the channels were kept open. This means diplomacy and an alternative to war“.

Then he strongly criticizes Parsi’s words on Russian civil society: “I don’t accept this. I know Parsi well, because he wrote at length about theto comema we don’t agree on anything about the war. His he is one of those analysts for whom goodness and the future come at the tip of a bayonet. I haven’t seen this happen since ’45. In Russia there are people who conscientiously object to Putin’s war and go to jail for it – he adds – There are political leaders who go to jail if they openly challenge Putin in public trials and, despite this, continue in their opposition. There are hundreds of thousands of Russian draft dodgers. These are facts. And this is the real weakness of the regime Putin“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

