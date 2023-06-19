partisan started preparations | Sport

After the season in which they finished fourth in the Superliga, the Partizan players will have to improve their impression.

Partizan football players are in the training process again! The team from Humska, led by coach Igor Duljaj, started preparations for the 2023/24 season, which could be extremely challenging for the black and whites. In the next competitive year, Partizan will have several goals – first of all, improving their impression in domestic competitions, and then placing them in the group stage of the Conference League.

It won’t be easy and Igor Duljaj is aware of that, as he needs reinforcements for the next season. At the beginning of the preparations, he could not count on all the footballers who are under contract with the black and whites, but it is to be expected that the playing staff will soon be complete and that the “steamroller” will start the new season at full speed.

Players who have obligations in the national teams of their countries did not appear at the roll call of coach Igor Duljaj. Siniša Saničanin, Igor Vujacic, Patrik Andrade and Fuseni Diabate will join the team according to the agreed schedule, while his arrival is expected during Sunday Bibarsa Nath and Rikard Gomes. The first team also includes youth players Bogdan Marchetić, Milan Aleksić, Nemanja Trifunović and Đorđe Mihajlovićand with the team is also Nikola Terzicwho returned from his loan in Turkey.

Partizan marked the start of preparations with several photos on social networks, and Nemanja Jović is not visible in the training pictures. In recent days, the young winger was in the center of attention due to an unusual situation that occurred in the relationship with the club – first there was information that he requested a termination, then that the club owed him a huge amount of money, and that he was not informed that he had received an invitation to young national team.

Jović did not appear at the gathering of “Orlić” under the command of Dušan Đorđević, and it seems that he was not even at the beginning of Partizan’s preparations, although Miloš Vazura once tried to explain that everything was fine. The director of Partizan said on that occasion that the club is communicating with the agent of the talented attacker.

