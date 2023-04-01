After the big win against Real, Kevin Panter talked about the playoffs, the fans, the Euroleague…

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

This was Partizan’s third triumph against Madrid in 18 games, which gives added significance to what was done. “I didn’t know about that information. The timing of the match was excellent, we needed a win for what we want. You don’t go into a duel expecting to win by 15-20 points. We went in with the goal to follow the plan, to be the best version of ourselves and the result came,” began Panter.

Before the clash with the “royal club” there were various calculations, everything was preceded by the defeat against Barcelona and the results of some other teams. Despite all that, the players tried to “switch off” and think only about themselves. “I can’t say that there was fear before the match, we already knew how important this duel was and we had to be focused and celebrate what we did.”

Željko Obradović’s team is still waiting for official confirmation of placement in the playoffs. For that, it is necessary either that they win one of the two remaining matches (Maccabi or Panathinaikos) or that Baskonia or Zalgiris lose at least one of the remaining two duels. “I can say that we have taken the burden off our shoulders. It is a very good feeling, we are waiting for the ‘over’ and we know that we have two matches and an opportunity to further improve our position in the table..”

The inevitable topic was the fans, again there were over 20,000 people in the hall. “Man, I can’t tell you how special that is. The year is completely crazy. I am also sure that the Euroleague is surprised. We are getting better, from match to match,” Panter concluded.