Partizan Cedevita Olimpija announcement of the master | Sport

Partizan – Cedevita Olimpija, deciding match for placement in the regional final.

Source: MN Press

On Tuesday, Partizan’s basketball players will play against Cedevit Olimpija in the semi-final of the ABA League in Stark Arena (from 19:00), and the winner will play in the final against Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet. If the final be at all. Before the duel against Ljubljana, coach Željko Obradović said what is necessary for his team to do in their second “masterpiece” in this playoff. In announcing the match, he referred to Partizan’s defeat in Slovenia last week.

“We had time to prepare the game. We know everything that was bad in that game in Ljubljana. First of all, we have to control the rebound incomparably better, to react better to their changes in defense and to have our aggressiveness at the same level from the beginning to the end of the game Obradović pointed out.

The experienced Greek Janis Papapetrou has played many similar games with the imperative to win. “It will be a difficult game, but we have to play well and win because we want to reach the final. They will come ready to fight and give their best, and we are aware of what we need to do. Therefore, we need to go out on the field and implement,” Papapetrou pointed out.