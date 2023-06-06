Impagnetiello: “Why did I kill Giulia? Pass me the term, it was stressful”

Murder Senago, Impagnatiello: double version on the murder weapon

Alessandro Impagnatiello contradicts itself, changes its version, still hides something. The investigators are convinced that the killer of Julia They set didn’t tell the whole truth, too many things still don’t add up on the murder of Senago and the possibility that someone helped him is not even excluded conceal il dead body of the pregnant girlfriend in the seventh month. The killer shows himself once again defiant in front of the prosecutors. “No revenge or anger. I killed Giulia without a why“. After killing her “I have washed the knife“. Then he moved the body: from the bathroom, where he attempted to burn it, to the garage-cellar and from there he took it by car from via Agostino Novella to via Monte Rosa, where he hid it in a cavity in the local box. The account of the report is cold: “Giulia didn’t stab herself. While she was cutting vegetables, she inadvertently cut herself on her right arm. Then I took the knife and continued on“.

Read also: Giulia Tramontano, horror or curiosity? Trembles the brand of the Armani Bamboo Bar

Read also: Femicide of Senago, the lawyer of Impagnatiello resigns from office

It hits her twice in the neck and once in the chest close to the heart. Then to the arms. He says he wasn’t angry with her partner: “There was no anger, no anger, no desire for revenge.” But even if there was no real reason to kill her,”the situation at the time was, if you will, stressful“. For this he kills Giulia with a kitchen knife. “The smallest, with a black handle and a steel blade of about six centimeters”. So cleans it “with soap and water”. And finally he puts it “on a block placed above the oven of the kitchen”. In the first version he said that the knife was above the refrigerator. Meanwhile check the video of the moment he hides the body and things didn’t go as he told them. What doesn’t the killer tell yet? The investigators fear that behind the murder there is much more than what Impagnatiello has revealed so far.

Subscribe to the newsletter

