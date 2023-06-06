Home » value and commitment to the community
value and commitment to the community

value and commitment to the community

Livorno, 5 June 2023 – It is always a moment of great emotion, the Army Festival. This year for the 209th anniversary of the foundation, all the highest authorities of the city and of the province gathered around Brigadier General Stefano Iasson, Commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade, and Colonel Piercarmine Sante Sica, Provincial Commander of Livorno. Many families wanted to applaud those who put themselves to the service of the community every day with constancy and dedication.

An anniversary in which second lieutenant Enzo Fregosi who died in the cowardly attack on Nassyria was remembered. Commander Sica underlined the coordination of the forces of order which, even in Livorno, manage to form a network in the constant and continuous fight against crime. The Arma’s commitment will be great against criminal attacks that could target the resources that the Pnrr has allocated to our territory. The party was accompanied by the notes of the Fanfare of the Naval Academy with a moment of great emotion when the commendations and awards were given to the soldiers who distinguished themselves in particular actions.

The numbers of the Arma’s commitment in Livorno are important: four homicides, more than 400 arrests, 3500 complaints, out of a total of 14,500 crimes, 11,000 were prosecuted by the carabinieri. 19 sexual assaults have been reported in the last 12 months, for which 13 people were reported in a state of freedom and 4 were arrested. The commitment in Italy and abroad of the soldiers of the 2nd Mobile Brigade under the command of General Stefano Iasson is significant, for years employed in the main peace missions in crisis areas as well as in Italy on the occasion of extraordinary events or natural disasters. Established on September 15, 2001, the 2nd Mobile Brigade adds the requirement of rapid intervention and movement to the ability to perform military and police functions. A novelty in the international military field and it proves to be functional in the face of the organisational, training and logistic needs of the missions of the Arma abroad.

