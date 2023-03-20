Partizan announced that the match against Cedevit Olimpija will be free admission.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

Partizan honors the fans, the entrance to the match against Cedevit Olimpija (March 26) will be free and everyone interested will be able to come to the “Arena” and support the basketball players at the end of the season. At the same time, the club announced that it is World Epilepsy Day and that the team will take to the field in purple shirts on this occasion.

The club’s statement also states that “Season ticket holders will have their seats, while free tickets will be distributed from Tuesday, March 21 until the day of the match..” In addition, they invited the fans to come and support epilepsy sufferers together.

Before that match, Partizan is waiting for a very important duel in the Euroleague. On Friday (March 24) they play against Olympiakos and thus continue their fight for a place among the top eight teams in the elite competition. After 29 rounds, the Greek team is first in the table with a score of 21-8, while the black and white team is sixth with 16-13. There are five rounds left until the end of the league.