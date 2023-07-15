Home » Partizan said goodbye to Exum with a dunk over Bolomboj | Sports
The black and whites said goodbye to Dante Exum, and along the way they used the opportunity to “encourage” Joel Bolombo.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

As of last night, it is official – Partizan will start the new season without Dante Exum, who continues his career in the NBA, more precisely in the Dallas Mavericks. The club said goodbye to the great basketball player from Australia with a post on social networks, the fans have been “coming to terms” with his departure for days, and the announcement on the official channels that the black and white team made this morning caused an avalanche of comments because not only Dante was in the center of attention.

They are black and white with the publication they “triggered” Joel Bolombo, who signed a contract with Red Star on Friday afternoon. In the center of attention is Dante Exum’s dunk against Olympiakos, when he “put the former center of the team from Piraeus on the poster”. Check out that detail, the best in the previous Euroleague season:

Dante Exum dunk against Olympiakos Source: YouTube/Euroleague

This post caused a stir numerous comments from Partizan fans who recognized that it was a prank on Joel Bolomboy, and there were also some Zvezda fans who left a comment under the black and white photo of the dunk. Only “Magic moments” remained in the description, while the photos contain the text spoken by the commentator: “On the poster is Bolomboi. What a knocking of Dante Exum. Bolomboi enters Dante’s circle of hell!”

BONUS VIDEO:

00:49 Dante Exum Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

