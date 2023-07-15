“Never without you”, the subscription campaign of Vanoli Cremona is underway

Tuesday 18 July 2023 begins the Vanoli Basket Cremona season ticket campaign for the 2023/2024 season. A season that will once again see the biancoblù protagonists on the highest national basketball stage: the Serie A!

A season, the next, that wants to restart from the enthusiasm with which the last one ended, full of victories and trophies conquered. In fact, Vanoli Basket Cremona has succeeded in what few before her have succeeded – the immediate return to Serie A after just one year in Serie A2 – and has accomplished a feat never achieved by any other team in the past – win all available trophies in season: LNP Super Cup, LNP Italian Cup and A2 Scudetto.

But to restart with the same momentum, Vanoli Basket needs the energy and adrenaline that only its fans can give. In fact, we want to have fun with them and experience a season with them made up of great matches and great emotions.

The claim of the 2023/2024 season ticket campaign – NEVER WITHOUT YOU – is linked precisely to this sense of community and union, now rooted and deep, between the team and its city, a union that must see us together, compact and determined towards new challenges and goals: Vanoli Cremona with its fans and fans with Vanoli Cremona, ALWAYS.

The season ticket campaign is aimed at all our fans and enthusiasts. The subscription includes the 15 home games of the Serie A Championship that Vanoli Basket Cremona will play at the PalaRadi.

ENTIRE – All persons between the ages of 18 and 64

OVER 65 – All persons who have reached the age of 65

REDUCED UNDER 18 – All children between the ages of 12 and 18

UNDER 12 – All young people between the ages of 7 and 11

UNDER 6 – All children up to 6 years of age

FROM TUESDAY 18 TO SATURDAY 22 JULY – PRE-RATION FOR 2022-23 SEASON SUBSCRIBERS

All those who have signed up for a season ticket during the 2022-23 season will have the opportunity to enjoy the PRE-EMPTION for the purchase of the season ticket, the renewal or the change of the seat (choosing among the free seats not subject to pre-emption). The ticket office will respect the following times:

FROM TUESDAY 1 AUGUST TO SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER – FREE SALE OF SEASON PASSES

All those who subscribe to the free sale season ticket will be able to choose their seat from those available in two phases:

FREE ONLINE SALE

And Tuesday 1st August a Sunday 3 September the free sale on the site is underway www.vivaticket.it e Seats not renewed by subscribers will be unlocked and made available.

FREE ONLINE SALE + TICKETS

And Monday 4th September a Sunday 10th September opening of the physical as well as online sale and the opening times and days of the physical ticket office will be communicated later.

Subscriptions will then be purchasable online on the official website Vivaticket (www.vivaticket.it) and in person at the PalaRadi ticket office Piazzale Zelioli Lanzani 1 Cremona.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICES

PROMOTIONS

Promo employee sponsors: -15% FULL price

Promote local companies: -10% FULL price

Promo companies – minimum 10 subscriptions: -10% FULL price

FAMILY PACK

Biancoblù fans will also be able to purchase the Family Pack, reserved for a minimum of three members of the same family. The dedicated discount is 20% on each subscription.

SCARF NEVER WITHOUT YOU

With the purchase of each subscription IN PRE-RATION, the scarf is free Limited Edition “Never without You”!

