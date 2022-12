“Vive la France, God Bless America”. Big party last night at the White House where at the dinner organized in honor of the French president Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Washington to strengthen bilateral relations, he toasted himself praising the friendship between the two countries. A few hours earlier, during the meeting with the landlord, Joe Bidenthe two counterparts had established the organization of an international conference on Ukraine to be held on December 13th in Paris.