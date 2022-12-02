Home Sports Pjanic: “Goodbye Angelli, what an effect. Allegri knows how”
Pjanic: “Goodbye Angelli, what an effect. Allegri knows how”

The former Juventus player and the turnaround: “We’ll see how the team reacts. Those who have remained in the club will be able to find the right words. A championship with more pressure starting in January, but Max knows how to do it”

It was also a bolt from the blue for Miralem Pjanic. The former Juventus director, currently a protagonist in the Emirates with Sharjah, met Andrea Agnelli ten days ago in Abu Dhabi. Yet even he was surprised by the Juventus turnaround on Monday, complete with the resignation of the president and the entire board of directors.

