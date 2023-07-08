Passenger Attacks Bus Driver for Not Stopping: Caught on Security Camera

Title: Passenger Attacks Bus Driver in Zapopan for Denying Her Stop Request

Date: Thursday, July 6

A shocking incident unfolded on Thursday in Zapopan, Jalisco, when a security camera captured the moment a passenger viciously attacked a public transport bus driver. The motive behind the assault? The driver’s refusal to stop at the passenger’s requested location.

The disturbing footage, recorded at 12:43 p.m., shows the driver calmly carrying out his duties when suddenly, a woman wearing blue jeans and a flowery blouse violently yanks on his hair, leaving him visibly startled. In the video, the assailant pulls the driver’s hair twice and then proceeds to physically assault him, demanding to be let off the bus immediately.

“Please get me off, but now!” the woman implores as she marches towards the exit, only to find that the bus does not halt to let her out. Frustrated, she repeatedly demands to be set free and points out that the stop is nearby, but the driver remains unmoved.

In an attempt to resolve the situation, the driver threatens to call the police, to which the passenger defiantly urges him to do so. As the argument escalates, the woman questions why the driver disregarded her request to disembark at the stop, exclaiming, “You are crazy! You have no right to hit me!”

The heated exchange between the two individuals unfolds for a considerable amount of time, causing some nearby passengers, particularly a group of girls, to burst into laughter.

The video concludes with the bus driver deciding to contact the authorities for assistance. However, it remains unclear whether uniformed officers arrived at the scene. The Zapopan Mobility and Transportation Directorate has yet to provide any official statement or ruling on this distressing incident.

Passenger altercations on public transport are regrettably not uncommon, highlighting the need for improved security measures and increased vigilance to ensure the safety and well-being of both drivers and passengers.

