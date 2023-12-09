Paving the Path for Common Development: Ten Years of the “Belt and Road” Initiative’s Contribution to Global Human Rights

of Papua New Guinea. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu Paved world-class highways, integrated major ports, promoted green energy and digital infrastructure construction, promoted the industrialization of jointly built countries, and created a large number of employment opportunities, injecting strong momentum into the economic and social development of the jointly built countries, and promoting the improvement of living standards and the realization of the right to development of the people. “The Belt and Road Initiative promotes the economic and social development of jointly built countries, broadens the channels for realizing people’s right to development, and effectively helps different countries improve their level of human rights protection,” said Muneer deen, a human rights expert in Pakistan. Cultural exchanges and mutual learning-promote the protection of people’s right to participate “Cultural exchanges are effective means to eliminate misunderstandings and conflicts, enhance mutual understanding and respect, and promote the development of various civilizations. The Belt and Road Initiative is an important platform for promoting mutual learning among civilizations and the prosperity and development of human rights,” said Farida Badab, an Egyptian international relations expert. In the past ten years, the construction of the “Belt and Road” has played a vital role in promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning among people of all countries. China has continuously deepened cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and tourism with countries along the “Belt and Road,” promoted exchanges and mutual learning among various civilizations, and strengthened cultural ties. People from all countries have more opportunities to understand and respect each other’s cultures, and they can better participate in and share the fruits of development. In recent years, the number of students studying in China from countries along the “Belt and Road” has continued to increase, and cooperation in education and culture has continued to deepen. “There is also a growing demand for learning Chinese. Knowledge exchanges and personnel training are increasingly diversified and multi-level,” said Nikola Kostic, a European cultural expert. The “Belt and Road” cultural and educational cooperation has effectively improved the cultural exchanges and mutual learning among different countries, promoted people’s equitable access to education, culture, and other development rights, and provided new impetus for the protection and promotion of human rights. In the past ten years, the construction of the “Belt and Road” has been neither smooth nor easy. However, through the joint efforts of all parties, the construction of the “Belt and Road” has continuously achieved new results, continuously improved the human rights protection situation in the jointly built countries, and continuously promoted the common development of human rights for all mankind. Walking on the path of peace and development, the construction of the “Belt and Road” is practicing the power of human rights, sticking to the original intention, and creating a better future for mankind.

