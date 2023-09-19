Home » Peaceful Scenes: A Glimpse of the Closed Border Points between the Dominican Republic and Haiti on the Fifth Day
Peaceful Scenes: A Glimpse of the Closed Border Points between the Dominican Republic and Haiti on the Fifth Day

Peaceful Scenes: A Glimpse of the Closed Border Points between the Dominican Republic and Haiti on the Fifth Day

Following the order of President Luis Abinader, the borders between the Dominican Republic and Haiti remain completely closed. This move comes as tensions rise between the two neighboring nations. Pictures obtained by Listín Diario showcase the current state of the borders in Dajabón, Pedernales, Elías Piña, and Jimaní, five days after the closure was implemented. These images offer a glimpse into the border areas, as well as the locations where binational markets typically operate.

Based on the visuals, it is clear that all border areas remain closed, with no trade activities taking place between the two countries. The closure is part of a series of measures aimed at strengthening border control and preventing illegal crossings. President Abinader’s decision to shut down the borders was made in order to address security concerns and maintain order in the region.

The closure has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising the government’s efforts to maintain security, while others express concerns about the economic impact on border communities that heavily depend on trade with Haiti. The decision also comes amidst a surge in illegal migration and smuggling activities along the border.

The Dominican authorities have established stricter border controls, including increased military presence and surveillance measures to prevent any unauthorized crossing. The closure has disrupted the lives of many who rely on cross-border trade, impacting businesses and the livelihoods of individuals on both sides.

The situation remains tense, and it is uncertain how long the closure will last. The government continues to monitor the situation closely and assess the impact of the border closure on various sectors. Talks between the two nations are ongoing to address the issues that have led to this drastic measure, with hopes of finding a resolution that ensures the security and prosperity of both countries.

