Santo Domingo Supports US Request for Multinational Force in Haiti

President Abinader Supports Biden’s Call for Multinational Force in Haiti

Santo Domingo- The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has expressed his full support for US President Joe Biden’s request to the United Nations (UN) for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti. Abinader emphasized that Haiti “cannot wait any longer” to address its ongoing crisis.

President Biden made the appeal through his official Twitter account (@POTUS) during his speech at the General Assembly of the UN, urging the Security Council to approve the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti. He stressed the urgency of the situation and emphasized that immediate action should be taken.

The President of the United States called upon the Security Council to authorize a mission and requested the intervention of a multinational force, led by Kenya, to combat the violence and instability in Haiti. This initiative has been demanded by the Haitian Government itself for several months.

Both Dominican authorities and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, have been urging the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti. The country is currently facing a deepening humanitarian, political, and security crisis.

Kenya had previously announced its willingness to lead a multinational police intervention in Haiti and provide assistance to Haitian security forces. Nairobi pledged to send 1,000 troops as part of this mission, which would operate independently of the UN.

However, the Security Council must first give the green light for the intervention, even though it would not be deployed under the UN flag. Negotiations regarding this matter have already begun within the Security Council.

As reported earlier this month by the UN, over 2,400 people have lost their lives in Haiti this year due to rampant gang violence. Criminal gangs currently control around 80% of the capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, robberies, and rapes have surged.

The situation in Haiti is dire, and the international community recognizes the need for immediate action to restore stability and security. With President Abinader’s support and President Biden’s appeal, the hope is that the Security Council will swiftly approve the deployment of a multinational force to assist Haiti in overcoming its crisis.

The world‘s attention is now focused on the Security Council’s decision, as the people of Haiti desperately await the arrival of the much-needed assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

