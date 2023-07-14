Pedro Castillo Denies Corruption Charges and Alleges Alliance between Prosecutor’s Office and Media

Title: Former President Pedro Castillo Denies Corruption Charges, Alleges Conspiracy

Subtitle: Castillo claims alliance between Prosecutor’s Office and media

Former President Pedro Castillo made a virtual appearance from prison to vehemently deny allegations of corruption, stating that he did not engage in any illegal activities or defraud anyone. Castillo’s defense presented various means of evidence to the prosecution, hoping for their admission in the ongoing criminal proceedings for the coup d’état.

During the virtual hearing, Castillo stated, “In the end, they will not find any proof because I did not come to steal or defraud anyone. I have simply fulfilled a mandate from this people thirsty for justice.”

Castillo also revealed that he had been held captive for seven months and was denied communication with his family, who are currently residing in Mexico. Expressing his frustration, Castillo said, “They can take away my freedom, but they can’t take away my right to communicate.”

Furthermore, Castillo accused the Public Ministry and the media of colluding to create effective collaborators against him. He expressed his belief that the Prosecutor’s Office, the Congress, and the de facto government were part of a larger conspiracy to undermine his reputation. Castillo asserted, “There has been a whole plan, a plot where today the people realize who is who.”

Although serving pretrial detention, Castillo stressed that he did not succumb to the influence of powerful interest groups, declaring that he did not submit to their demands.

The former president’s denial of corruption charges and his allegations of a conspiracy between the Prosecutor’s Office and the media have raised further questions about the ongoing legal proceedings against him. As the case unfolds, the public awaits further developments regarding the evidence and the defense’s arguments.

In related news, a separate report has emerged suggesting that a collaborator has revealed that Castillo demanded bribe money to finance a march. The investigation into this allegation is ongoing.

