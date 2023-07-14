AI Sparks Concerns as CEO Replaces Customer Service Employees with Chatbot

AI Sparks Concerns as CEO Replaces Customer Service Staff with Chatbot

Artificial intelligence (AI) is raising concerns among workers who fear losing their jobs, as more companies turn to automated solutions. The CEO of an Indian company, Suumit Shah, faced backlash after replacing 90% of his customer service employees with an AI chatbot.

The controversy erupted when Shah took to Twitter to claim that the chatbot had significantly improved initial responses and query resolution for customers. However, the move sparked outrage among netizens, particularly at a time when worries about AI’s impact on employment, especially in the service industry, are already high.

In a series of tweets that garnered over a million views, Shah defended his decision to adopt the chatbot. He described the layoff as a difficult but necessary measure, as startups prioritize profitability over becoming unicorns, a term used for companies valued at over $1 billion. Shah emphasized that Dukaan, his company, had long struggled with customer support and sought to address the issue.

The CEO highlighted that the chatbot and AI platform were developed swiftly to provide virtual assistants for all Dukaan customers. Shah assured that the bot effectively handles a wide range of queries, delivering quick and accurate responses. He further noted that the company is actively hiring for various positions.

Despite Shah’s explanations, many users criticized him for what they deemed a ruthless decision that disrupted the lives of his employees. Questions were raised about the support provided to the fired staff and the manner in which the announcement was made.

The incident has fueled ongoing conversations about the impact of AI on the job market. Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, have become increasingly common, worrying those who fear losing their jobs to technology. In fact, a report by Goldman Sachs in March suggested that AI could replace up to 300 million full-time positions.

In India, where numerous companies are investing in AI product development, concerns about potential job losses have grown. The rapid advance of AI and its implementation in various industries has triggered debates about striking a balance between technological progress and safeguarding employment opportunities.

While the debate rages on, Shah plans to address the issue of employee support on LinkedIn, as he believes Twitter users are primarily focused on profitability rather than likability. As AI continues to evolve and become more accessible, the need to address its implications on the workforce and find viable solutions is paramount.

