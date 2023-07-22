Digital Intelligence Technology Driving Business Innovation: UFIDA Launches Large-scale Model Training for Enterprise Applications

Digital Intelligence Technology Drives Business Innovation: UFIDA Launches Large-scale Model Training for Enterprise Applications

In an effort to accelerate digital transformation and promote innovation-driven high-quality development, a number of policies have been implemented this year. The “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” sets the goal of achieving important progress in the construction of a digital China by 2025, with a focus on promoting the innovative application of digital technology and fostering the development of the digital economy.

At the 2023 China Internet Conference, Wang Wenjing, chairman and CEO of UFIDA, emphasized the importance of high-quality development as a collaborative effort across various industries. He stated that digital intelligence technology is driving global enterprise innovation and development, with leading enterprises entering the 2.0 stage of digital intelligence. This new era is characterized by the simultaneous development of data services and intelligence, propelled by continuous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence technology.

UFIDA, a domestic enterprise cloud service and software provider, has been at the forefront of innovation in recent years, introducing new businesses that are innovative, socialized, and environmentally friendly. Their focus has been on realizing product and business innovation, organizational and management changes, and social business collaboration. By creating a fairer business order with equal opportunities for supply and consumption, UFIDA aims to achieve ecological win-win.

Wang Wenjing believes that the ultimate goal of promoting digital intelligence in enterprises is to transform them into “digital intelligence enterprises.” These enterprises should possess six characteristics: customer orientation, ecological co-prosperity, employee initiative, real-time perception, data drive, and intelligent operation. To become a “digital intelligence enterprise,” companies must integrate digital intelligence into their corporate strategy, reshape their business designs and models, and have the support of platforms, application systems, and services.

UFIDA’s digital intelligence product, Yonyou BIP, serves as an application-level infrastructure for digital intelligence business and a co-creation platform for enterprise service industries. It offers platform services, application services, business services, and data services to simplify and facilitate business innovation. Additionally, UFIDA’s PaaS platform, UFIDA iuap, provides advanced technology for enterprise customers and partners, empowering enterprise data governance and building a unified data base.

UFIDA has also made significant advancements in artificial intelligence technology deployment. Their intelligent middle platform, provided by UFIDA BIP’s PaaS platform iuap, offers various intelligent functions and serves multiple applications. Furthermore, UFIDA has introduced large-scale model training for enterprise services, with YonGPT as the large model of enterprise application services. After training and fine-tuning with industry data, YonGPT can analyze enterprise data and provide intelligent human-machine collaboration, business insight, decision support, and intelligent operation services.

It is evident that UFIDA is at the forefront of driving business innovation through digital intelligence technology. Their efforts in training large-scale models and integrating artificial intelligence into their products and services demonstrate their commitment to fostering digital transformation and achieving high-quality development in enterprises.

