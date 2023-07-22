Fukuoka 2023 World Swimming Championships calendar today: July 22 times, program, TV, streaming, Italians in the race

New day of competitions in these 2023 World Water Sports Championships in Fukuoka (Japan), today, Saturday 22 July. A program where they will be diving, artistic swimming and women’s water polo in the foreground.

Last day of competitions for artistic swimming with the mixed free duo Final without Italy who said goodbye yesterday, after the team free routine. The Bel Paese will be the protagonist in the three-metre mixed synchro competition with Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro. The two young local divers will try to confirm the silver medal of the 2022 edition.

In the Italian morning there will then be the Setterosa Of Charles Silipowhich will challenge the New Zeland and he will want to redeem himself after the clear defeat suffered against Greece. A proof of pride is required from the girls to continue the world championship adventure in the best possible way.

The live will be ensured by Rai 2 HD, Rai Sport HD, Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena, while the live stream will be entrusted to Rai Play, Rai Play 2, Rai Play 3, Sky Go, Now, Recast TV, finally OA Sport will ensure you the live text live.

WORLD SWIMMING CALENDAR TODAY

Saturday 22nd July

2.00 China-Kazakhstan women’s water polo – Live streaming on Recast TV.

3.00-4.30 Artistic swimming Free mixed duo – Final – Live TV on Rai 2 HD, Sky Sport Summer (201), streaming on RaiPlay, SkyGo, NOW and on Recast TV.

3.30 Argentina-Japan women’s water polo – Live streaming on Recast TV.

5.30-6.30 Artistic swimming Gala exhibition – Live TV on Rai 2 HD, Sky Sport Summer (201), streaming on RaiPlay, SkyGo, NOW and on Recast TV.

7.00 Australia-Israel women’s water polo – Live TV on Rai 2 HD in streaming on RaiPlay and on Recast TV.

8.30 Women’s water polo France-Spain – Live TV on Rai 2 HD in streaming on RaiPlay and on Recast TV.

8.30-10.00 Synchro Diving 3m mixed springboard – Final (Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro) – Diretta tv su Rai 2 HD, Sky Sport Summer (201), in streaming su RaiPlay, SkyGo, NOW e su Recast Tv.

10.00 Women’s water polo Italia-New Zealand – Live TV on Rai 2 HD, Sky Sport Summer (201), streaming on RaiPlay, SkyGo, NOW and on Recast TV.

11.30 South Africa-Canada women’s water polo – Live streaming on Recast TV.

11.30-13.00 Men’s 10m Platform Diving – Final – Live TV on Rai 2 HD, Sky Sport Summer (201), streaming on RaiPlay, SkyGo, NOW and on Recast TV.

SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PROGRAM TODAY: WHERE TO SEE THEM ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: Rai 2 HD, Rai Sport HD, Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena.

Live streaming: Rai Play, Rai Play 2, Rai Play 3, Sky Go, Now, Recast TV.

Live text broadcast: OA Sport.

Photo: LaPresse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

