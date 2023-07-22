Salvini: “Another insult? Another lawsuit”. The Deputy Prime Minister against Roberto Saviano

Salvini accompanies the comment with a smiley emoticon

“For Mr. Saviano I would be the “Minister of the Underworld”… Another insult and more hatred? Another lawsuit“. The deputy premier and leader of the League writes it on Twitter Matthew Salvini, which accompanies the comment with a smiley emoticon. The reference is to the controversy via social media with the writer and to the news that the case could come to the attention of the Rai Supervisory Commission.

Rai, after Facci also Saviano “expelled” from Lega and FdI. Here because

“What cheek! But when will the habit of lying pass to the Minister of Underworld?”, he wrote Roberto Saviano referring to Matthew Salvini on the Rackete case. Shameful words on the part of the writer, who, as has often happened on other occasions, uses violent language against politicians he does not like. The left is silent, there are no uprisings and there are no criticisms against the untouchable Saviano, but now the request for measures is coming from the Brothers of Italy and the League.

It seems paradoxical that in the new course Rai, the one who has decided for the purge of Philip Faci even before his program began with an unfortunate sentence published in an article, the Neapolitan writer, who returns in the autumn with his own prime-time program on public TV, is allowed to continually insult the institutions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

