Diablo 4 “Evil Season Raiders”: Professional Recommendations and Quick Upgrade Methods

Diablo 4 Evil Season Raiders Strong professional genre recommendations and quick upgrade methods

The first season of “Diablo 4” Evil Plague has begun, and players are diving into the new content with excitement. To help players navigate through the challenges and maximize their gaming experience, the technology plaything channel “Hong Kong 01” has provided game season strategies, including strong professional genre recommendations and quick upgrade methods.

To open the season of the plague, players must first complete the main storyline of the game with any character. Even if players do not plan to participate in the season, they can still explore the new unique equipment and essences added in version 1.1 on the permanent server. This allows players to try out new playstyles and strategies.

With the launch of the season, the season pass has also been introduced. By completing the “season journey,” players can level up their season character and earn rewards such as skins and platinum coins. It is important to note that the content of the season pass must be completed with the season character, but the appearances obtained can also be used in the eternal suit.

When it comes to strong professional genre recommendations, players have mixed opinions. However, most players agree that the mage is currently the weakest class. While it is not impossible to play as a mage, the class is facing challenges compared to the other professions. Players looking for an easy and powerful experience are recommended to play as the Necromancer. The “Bone Spear” genre is still very potent and unaffected by the changes in version 1.1. The ranger is also a viable option, with the penetrating shooting style remaining strong even after the update. Druids have not been greatly affected, but they still require specific equipment and resources to unleash their full potential.

While version 1.1 has fixed many bugs, new bugs have surfaced as well. Some players have reported issues with mounts, where they are unable to sprint after mounting. Additionally, some players have obtained dark gold equipment that has no effect. It is advised for players planning to start the season immediately to be mentally prepared for potential bugs.

For those looking for quick upgrade methods, it is recommended to start by leveling up to 15 in the west side of Kiovasia by participating in events. After reaching level 15, players should complete the specialization task and head to the stronghold “Agate Watchtower” in Daganyuan. This stronghold is filled with monsters that provide significant experience points, allowing players to easily reach level 25. However, players should avoid completing the stronghold task too quickly.

After reaching level 25, players can move on to the stronghold “Kedrogang” in Kiowasia to continue leveling up. The principle of quickly regenerating monsters applies here as well, allowing players to easily progress to level 35. From there, players can venture into the Cathedral of the Holy Light and access World 3. It is recommended to upgrade all equipment to the “holy” level through world kings, map events, whispers of the dead, and waves of hell in World 3. Once equipped with nightmare dungeon emblems, players can start brushing the nightmare dungeon for greater challenges and rewards.

As players dive deeper into the new season of Diablo 4, they must remain vigilant and adaptable to overcome bugs and maximize their gaming experience. With the right strategies and recommendations, players can thrive in the world of Diablo 4 and conquer the Evil Plague.