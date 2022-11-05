Original title: Pelosi husband discharged from hospital after attack

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 4. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the 3rd that her husband Paul Pelosi has been discharged from the hospital, but has not yet fully recovered.

Pelosi said in a statement that day that Paul has returned home from a hospital in San Francisco, California, and is still in need of nursing care. “He continues to improve, but it will take a long time to recover.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a news conference in Washington, April 22, 2021. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Shen Ting)

In the early morning of October 28, 82-year-old Paul was attacked with a hammer by a broken window in his San Francisco home, resulting in a fractured skull and injuries to both hands and right arm. DePape was then subdued by police.

At the time of the incident, Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., before returning to San Francisco.

Without being questioned, DePape told police and first responders who rushed to the scene that he was tired of “the lies from Washington,” the Associated Press reported earlier.

DePape had planned to tie Pelosi up to tell her the “facts” or break her kneecap.

Prosecutors have determined that DePaap’s actions were politically motivated.

The San Francisco Superior Court heard the case on the 1st of this month. DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, illegally imprisoning an elder and threatening public officials and their families.

Federal prosecutors also earlier charged DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, but the court has yet to hear the federal-level charges.

DePape, 42, is a Californian, AFP previously reported. Reuters and many other media reported on the 4th that U.S. immigration officials were the source of information. Depapu is a Canadian citizen and can enter the United States without a visa as a tourist and stay for up to 6 months at a time, but he is currently overstaying in the United States illegally. If convicted and sentenced, he may be deported to his country after serving his sentence.

Pelosi is the third-largest U.S. political figure and second-in-line to the U.S. president after the vice president.

The US congressional re-election and the mid-term elections are imminent. When President Biden delivered a speech near Capitol Hill on the 2nd, he linked the attack of Pelosi’s husband to the shock of Congress at the beginning of last year. “False claims” such as fraud incite domestic political violence and threats.

Biden said that “American democracy is under attack” and that some Republicans refused to accept the election results, which “will lead to chaos in the United States.”

On January 6 last year, Trump supporters stormed Congress, interrupting the joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives to certify Biden as president. Some demonstrators broke into the Capitol building and clashed with police. The clashes resulted in the death of one police officer and four demonstrators, and about 140 police officers were injured. (An Xiaomeng)