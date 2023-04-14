Home World Pensioners payment 100 KM | Info
World

Pensioners payment 100 KM | Info

by admin
Pensioners payment 100 KM | Info

Financial support in the amount of 100 KM will be given to pensioners in Banja Luka who, due to procedural obstacles, did not exercise that right during the first payment, as well as persons who acquired pensioner status during the month of January.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Banja Luka pensioners received 100 KM each from the city directly to their accounts on February 6.

“This one-time financial support represents the introduction and the beginning of all measures that the city administration will implement in the city area in order to improve the standard of living of pensioners. In the coming period, the introduction of the “Friendship Card” is planned, thanks to which pensioners in Banja Luka will receive additional benefits for more favorable purchases throughout of our city,” was published on the city’s website.

They remind that public transport for pensioners with the lowest pension will remain free this year, and for other pensioners at cheaper prices.

(World)

See also  MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / 100 eActros in DB Schenker's long-distance fleet - Companies

You may also like

eighteen thousand cows died – Corriere TV

Ukraine latest news. Gb: «Ukrainians forced into orderly...

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP / New generation of electric drive...

Coronation King Charles III, William “don’t put me...

Radiocrime “Franki” (2023) – Review in Mondo Sonoro

Escape Artem Uss, Milan Court of Appeal after...

Joe Biden couldn’t be more excited about his...

The first tennis players arrived in Banjaluka at...

Experts in Japan’s strong push to discharge sewage...

Strike, today 14 April the Trenitalia and Trenord...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy