Financial support in the amount of 100 KM will be given to pensioners in Banja Luka who, due to procedural obstacles, did not exercise that right during the first payment, as well as persons who acquired pensioner status during the month of January.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Banja Luka pensioners received 100 KM each from the city directly to their accounts on February 6.

“This one-time financial support represents the introduction and the beginning of all measures that the city administration will implement in the city area in order to improve the standard of living of pensioners. In the coming period, the introduction of the “Friendship Card” is planned, thanks to which pensioners in Banja Luka will receive additional benefits for more favorable purchases throughout of our city,” was published on the city’s website.

They remind that public transport for pensioners with the lowest pension will remain free this year, and for other pensioners at cheaper prices.

