Warren Buffett had an average annual return of 50% as a young man over a 10-year period with little money.

The period started before the Berkshire Hathaway shares were purchased.

With an annual return of 50%, even with a small starting capital, there are millions in assets after 10 years.

How did Warren Buffett manage to achieve such a high return and is this strategy still viable today?

Why couldn’t he match Berkshire Hathaway’s returns in the decades that followed?

