The video on the social network TikTok caused many to laugh, with citizens blocking off a famous street in the Spanish city to watch the action from their hotel room.

More than a hundred people stopped the other day in front of a well-known Madrid hotel, and the reason for the spontaneous gathering was a fierce erotic performance, writes net.hr. People blocked one of the most famous streets of the Spanish capital (Gran Via), cheering happily as the shadows from the hotel room revealed what was happening.

Many of them recorded the scene with their mobile phones, and one of the recordings revealed that it was particularly cheerful at the moment when the lovers changed their pose in an intimate relationship. See what the madness looked like on the street that some call the Spanish Broadway.

