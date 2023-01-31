The Secretariat of the Synod of Churches sent a letter to the bishops of the world at the end of January, emphasizing the role of bishops in the process of the Synod. contribution.

Regarding the publication of this letter, Cardinal Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, gave an interview to Vatican News to explain the important role of bishops in the Synod process. The purpose of the letter, he explained, is “to thank the people of God for the work they have done with their bishops, because they have made a very important contribution in the first phase and also in the organization of the Continental Congress” . We would also like to emphasize “the contribution that each member of the People of God has to make to the Church. Each person, in his role, can contribute at this stage that is still listening and discerning”.

Then, Cardinal Grech further explained that in the church, the bishops “shoulder the most important and basic responsibilities. If we say that the structure of the church contains the spirit of congregation, we must say that the structure of the church also has the characteristics of a hierarchy. A bishop is on the one hand in charge of his own diocese and on the other hand, together with other bishops and brethren, in communion with the Pope, as taught by the Second Vatican Council”.

The episcopal office “ensures that the discernment that the People of God is making is correct”. “We have a duty to pray for the bishops” as they carry out their work amidst many difficulties. “We should thank the Lord who has given us the bishop’s mission in the Church.”

Finally, Cardinal Gretsch, secretary general of the Synod, hoped that “always under the leadership of the bishops we will be able to obtain relevant documents from the continental phases, which we will then use to prepare for the October meeting in Rome.” Working Papers for the Synod Assembly”.

