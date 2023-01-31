According to the deployment of the Party Central Committee, on January 31, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting for a whole day to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “Four consciousnesses”, firm “four self-confidence”, and “two safeguards”, unite and lead party members, cadres and the masses to implement the major decisions and deployments made by the party’s 20th National Congress with a spirit of hard work, and resolutely implement the party’s According to the requirements of the central government, contact with the actual work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, strictly control and inspect, conduct party analysis, carry out criticism and self-criticism, further strengthen the self-construction of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, better play the role of demonstration and leadership, and drive the party members, cadres and masses of the province to set goals, Work hard, strive to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Liaoning, and show greater responsibility and achievements in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The Second Central Steering Group attended the meeting to guide and make comments. The leading comrades of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the Party Group of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee regards holding this democratic life meeting as an important political task, strictly in accordance with the requirements of the Party Central Committee, and made solid preparations for it. Everyone thoroughly studied the Party Constitution and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and carefully understood the new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Solicit opinions and suggestions, conduct in-depth heart-to-heart talks, and carefully write comparative inspection materials, laying a solid foundation for a good democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the implementation of the rectification measures of the party history study and education special democratic life meeting of the provincial party committee standing committee team, and the 2022 democratic life meeting consultation situation of the provincial party committee standing committee team. On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Hao Peng conducted comparative inspections, thoroughly investigated the problems, deeply analyzed the reasons, proposed the direction of efforts and rectification measures, and emphasized that he must firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, always in a political position Maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core in terms of political direction, political principles, and political path; unremittingly build the soul with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and better use it to guide Liaoning’s practice and promote Liaoning work; strive to improve the ability to perform duties, continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, the ability to serve the masses, and the ability to prevent and resolve risks; carry forward the spirit of struggle, be brave to take responsibility, and win the “Liaoshen Battle” of the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era ; With the spirit of self-revolution, we will further promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, continue to purify the political ecology, and provide a strong political guarantee for the revitalization and development of Liaoning.

Subsequently, Hao Peng and the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee conducted individual comparative inspections one by one, reported on the implementation of personal rectification measures at the Party History Study and Education Special Democratic Life Meeting, claimed the personal responsibilities of the Provincial Party Committee Standing Committee during the comparative inspection, and carried out self-criticism. Criticize. Starting from the cause, everyone puts themselves, responsibilities, and work in a serious and sincere manner, adheres to high standards and strict requirements in self-criticism, checks for gaps and deficiencies in the benchmarks, and criticizes each other Be outspoken, open and honest, and see people and things and thoughts.

Hao Peng pointed out in his concluding speech that this democratic life meeting is the first democratic life meeting held by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is of great significance. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee adhered to the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as the fundamental basis, and carried out serious and serious criticism and self-criticism in an attitude of being responsible for the cause and comrades, reflecting the party’s The political awareness of absolute loyalty has carried forward the fighting spirit of facing up to problems, demonstrated a clear attitude of being highly responsible to the party and the people, and demonstrated the responsibility to promote new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, achieving consensus building, enhancing unity, boosting morale, promoting The expected effect of work, democratic life will be out of high quality. After the meeting, we must earnestly take the rectification of the problem as an important political task, and truly transform the results of the democratic life meeting into the actual results of strengthening the team building.

Hao Peng emphasized that at present, it is Liaoning’s biggest political task to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, fully implement the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization. The Provincial Party Committee decided to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and fought a new era of “Liaoshen Campaign” with unconventional measures. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee is the “command” and “combat department” of this campaign. We must be aware of responsibilities, burdens, and difficulties. With a stronger sense of urgency and fuller spirit, we must unite and lead the whole province to work hard for three years and struggle for three years, and take on new tasks with a new atmosphere. As a new breakthrough in achieving comprehensive revitalization, it will never fail the trust of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, and the trust of the people of the whole province.

Hao Peng emphasized that the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee is the “key minority” of cadres in the province. They must speak politics with a clear-cut stand, insist on absolute loyalty to the party, consciously set higher political benchmarks, and always be politically sensible people. The requirement of talking about politics must be reflected in the practical actions of resolutely achieving the “two safeguards”, resolutely safeguarding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, resolutely safeguarding the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, planning work, The formulation of policies and promotion of implementation must take the requirements of the Party Central Committee as the yardstick to ensure that they are not biased, inflexible, or out of shape. The requirement of talking about politics must be reflected in the practical actions of learning and understanding the party’s innovative theory, consciously taking the study and practice of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as a compulsory course, a first course, and a lifelong course, and all work should find direction from it , Find methods, find ideas, and find ways to follow. The requirement of talking about politics must be reflected in the practical actions of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, keeping in mind the “big country”, strictly implementing it in place, and fully implementing it. The requirement of talking about politics must be reflected in the actual actions of strictly adhering to political discipline and rules, so as to be fearful, cautious in words, and restraint in deeds, strictly implement the reporting system for instructions, and ensure a firm response to the Party Central Committee’s proposals. Resolutely follow the decisions of the Party Central Committee, and resolutely refrain from doing what the Party Central Committee prohibits.

Hao Peng emphasized that it is necessary to focus on development without distraction, go all out to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and play a good role in demonstration and leadership. It is necessary to brainstorm and come up with targeted and operable specific measures to form a “combat map” and “construction map” for winning the “Liaoshen Campaign” in the new era. We must fight together, insist on emancipating the mind, keeping upright and innovating, consciously put the work in the field of responsibility into the overall situation of revitalization and development, deploy and promote implementation, focus on researching new situations and solving new problems, and drive the whole province to move, get busy, and work hard stand up. In order to achieve actual results, set things, and identified goals, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee must take the lead in shouldering the responsibility, go all out to grasp it, and do it without hesitation. “Consciousness, advanced benchmarking, striving for first-class, actively creating a working atmosphere of speeding up and sprinting, and making greater contributions to the completion of the three-year action’s established goals.

Hao Peng emphasized that it is necessary to perform duties and be responsible, and always maintain a state of hard work and struggle. New breakthroughs in achieving comprehensive revitalization are the result of hard work, hard work, and struggle. A group of members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee must be the vanguard and take the lead, pass on the style and energy of being brave to take responsibility and be responsible, and set an example for the cadres and masses in the province. Persist in doing things quickly, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and a sense of urgency of “can’t afford to wait, can’t be slow”, both in command and on the march, to ensure that all tasks are implemented and achieved practical results. Willing to endure hardships and dedication, always maintain the enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the revitalization and development of the cause, with the spiritual realm of “success does not have to be me” and the historical responsibility of “success must be me”, integrate the “small self” into the “big self”, lead The field in charge is willing to give and contribute with a strong career. Carry forward the spirit of struggle, enhance the ability to fight, have the courage to change yourself, face problems head-on, confront difficulties with truth, dare to pick up the sword and bite the “hard bones”, dare to take responsibility for those who are in charge, be responsible for those in charge, and support those who do things.

Hao Peng emphasized that we must be strict with ourselves and keep the bottom line, and resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party. A clean and upright political environment is an important guarantee for achieving new breakthroughs in all-round revitalization and an important prerequisite for us to do all our work well. We must keep in mind that “two are always on the road”, regard the purification of the political ecology as a fundamental issue, strengthen integrity and self-discipline, use negative models as mirrors, learn lessons deeply, and never indulge or deviate from the rules or rules at any time and under any circumstances. The exemplary behavior promotes the formation of a clear and refreshing comradely relationship, a well-regulated superior-subordinate relationship, and a new type of government-business relationship that is pro-Qing and unified, making greater contributions to the continuous purification of the political ecology in Liaoning. It is necessary to conscientiously fulfill the “two responsibilities for one post”, fulfill the leadership responsibilities of grasping the team, leading the team, and promoting integrity, and strictly and practically do a good job in building a clean and honest government in the field of responsibility. We must take the lead in correcting the four trends and establishing new trends, fully implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, resolutely oppose formalism and bureaucracy, resolutely abandon the idea of ​​privilege, oppose the phenomenon of privilege, and strictly control relatives, children and people around them. staff member.

Hao Peng emphasized that it is necessary to work together to promote unity and strengthen the self-construction of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee in a strict and practical manner. We must take the lead in implementing democratic centralism, fully promote democracy before decision-making, resolutely implement it after decision-making, and grasp it to the end. We should respect and support each other, think in one place, work hard in one place, and consciously maintain unity. Each should take responsibility for each other and each other, the responsibilities that should be borne must be borne, the things that should be determined must be determined, and the “responsibility field” must be effectively planted. Strive for the cause of the party and never fail to live up to the expectations of the people of the province.