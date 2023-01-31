Home Entertainment 146 – 40 Days for Life Co-Founder Shawn Carney
146 – 40 Days for Life Co-Founder Shawn Carney

Though prayer, fasting, and public presence, 40 Days for Life has been very successful in reducing abortions, closing down abortion clinics, and even saving the souls of women who intend abortion and abortion industry workers. Co-founder Shawn Carney joins the podcast to discuss their work and the current situation post-Roe.

Topics include:

  • A 40 Days for Life success story in Manassas, VA
  • Political propaganda against pregnancy centers
  • Government crackdowns on pro-lifers in the US and UK
  • Why there wasn’t rioting in the streets when Roe was overturned
  • Abortion as a crisis of the human heart
  • Why activism not rooted in contemplation fails

Links

40 Days for Life https://www.40daysforlife.com

Shawn Carney, What to Say When: The Complete New Guide to Discussing Abortion https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/whattosaywhen

Dom Jean-Baptiste Chautard, The Soul of the Apostolate https://tanbooks.com/products/books/spiritual-warfare/virtue-vice/the-soul-of-the-apostolate

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

