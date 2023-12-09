People of Sancti Spíritus take to the streets to say goodbye to the deceased young Cuban

The town of Jatibonico, in Sancti Spíritus, came together to bid a final farewell to Raikol Rodríguez, a beloved member of the community. At his funeral, his mother delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to those who had been a part of her son’s life. She described Raikol as a kind-hearted and carefree young man who never had any trouble with anyone.

The news of Raikol’s passing, reportedly due to cancer, has left his friends and family devastated. A family friend spoke of Raikol’s positive outlook on life and his determination to achieve his goals.

Many others in the community expressed their deep sorrow at Raikol’s untimely death, describing him as a vibrant and active young man who enjoyed motorcycle riding and dancing. Despite his battle with cancer, Raikol’s spirit remained strong until the end.

The town of Jatibonico has been deeply affected by Raikol’s passing, with an outpouring of love and support for his family. They have vowed to honor his memory and the impact he had on their lives. Raikol will be remembered as a young man with a heart of gold, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Share this: Facebook

X

