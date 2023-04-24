People over 60 ran at the Belgrade Marathon | Magazine

Who says age is a barrier? Marathoners over 60 ran their race!

A 67-year-old Norwegian proved that age does not matter even when it comes to long-distance running. It was recorded by young Nela Binčić Vukomanović, known on social networks under the pseudonym “Yugoslovenka” – a journalist who has been actively running for 10 years. When asked when he started running, the Norwegian surprised everyone with the answer:

“My first half marathon was in Belgrade in 2018,” he said, which actually means that at the age of 62 he started running more actively and that it is never too late. His message to young people who are not active is yes they need to focus on their health, and running is the right thing for that.

Also, two more marathon runners over 60 years old, more precisely 65 and 66, revealed to Nellie that they are not giving up on their intention to run 21 kilometers in about two hours. As they started running at the age of 63, their message is clear – never too late!One of them revealed that he had come from Italy, Bologna to be precise, to Belgrade on foot. “Gentlemen of 60+ years are proof that it is NEVER TOO LATE,” wrote Nela herself under the video.

“The strongest group of people who never give up on living”, “Bow to the floor!”, “Who says age is an obstacle?”, were just some of the comments left under the video.

