I’ve had a problem with Karabec since the beginning, the Sparta legend fires at the striker

He got the opportunity to replace the injured Tomáš Čvančara and thus had the ideal opportunity to show off. In the duel in Slovácko (1:1), Sparta deployed the talented Adam Karabec on the right side of the attacking trident, who collects minutes rather sporadically in the spring. However, the nineteen-year-old talent was not very convincing in Uherské Hradiště. “I’ve had a problem with Karabec since the beginning. When he started, I wondered what the boy would play there,” Sparta’s legendary goalkeeper Jaromír Blažek said in the Přímák program of the Sport.cz website.

