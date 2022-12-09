Home World Philadelphia, after 65 the child found dead in a box has a name. And now the police want to solve the cold case
World

NEW YORK – Sixty-five years later, the body of a child found naked in a jewelry box has a first and last name, but not yet a story. He was called Joseph Augustus Zarelli, was four years old, and was probably of Italian descent. His mangled body, without clothes, wrapped in a blanket, was found inside a huge padded box, thrown in the trash in Fox Chase, suburban area of ​​Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

