(Vatican News Network)A photo exhibition called “Ukraine, a Story of Resistance” is being held in Rome to tell about the strength and resistance of the Ukrainian people. This special exhibition is a joint initiative of the American, Ukrainian and Polish embassies in the Holy See, in cooperation with the Polish Association in Rome.

According to a press release, the exhibit presents the toll Russia’s invasion took on Ukrainian civilians. This war has been going on for more than a year.

The photos exhibited this time, taken by Italian photographer Ms. Arianna Arcana and Ukrainian photographer Mikhail Palinchak, show the cruel reality of war.

These moving photos not only reveal the strength, bravery and resistance of the Ukrainian people, but also remind visitors of the enormous price paid by the people of the country. The ambassadors of Ukraine and Poland to the Holy See, as well as the charge d’affaires of the US embassy to the Holy See, spoke at the inauguration of the photo exhibition at the Polish Association in Rome on March 16.

