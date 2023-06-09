Photos of New York orange

In recent days several US and Canadian cities have been plunged into smoke due to hundreds of fires in Canada, especially in Quebec. In New York in particular, the photos of the orange or grayish air, with the skyscrapers in the haze and very low visibility, have accumulated. People resorted to masks to move around, in landscapes that reminded many of those in the film Blade Runner 2049.

Due to poor visibility in the past two days, there have been flight cancellations and major delays, many outdoor events have been canceled (including a major league baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, which has been postponed), some schools have enclosed or limited indoor playtime. People have been advised to go out wearing masks if they cannot stay at home, and to avoid outdoor sports in general.

In New York City, air quality has reached a level considered dangerous by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). New York State Governor Kathy Hochul spoke of an emergency situation and said it could last a few more days.