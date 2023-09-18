Home » Photos of the march against fossil fuels in New York
Photos of the march against fossil fuels in New York

There was a big one in New York on Sunday marcia against the use of fossil fuels. Organizers estimated that between 50,000 and 75,000 people participated in the march, making it the largest climate demonstration in the United States in the past five years. The march was held just before world leaders gathered in New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. More protests are planned throughout the week.

The protesters were particularly critical of US President Joe Biden: although last year he allocated $369 billion to help the transition from fossil fuels to more sustainable ways of producing energy, with the largest allocation of funds against climate change never approved, his administration was also highly criticized by part of the environmental movement for having approved many new concessions for the extraction of oil and natural gas.

