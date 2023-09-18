Chieti, Finanza seizes over 5,000 stationery items – News

The soldiers of the Chieti Group of the Guardia di Finanza, directed by Lieutenant Colonel Vito Casarella, identified and seized, in a commercial business located in San Giovanni Teatino, over 5000 stationery and various types of articles, including pens, pencils and glitter with glue, a material that would have been used, for the most part, by pupils with potential health risks. The products, in fact, were found not to comply with safety standards in violation of the legal requirements established and punished by the Legislative Decree n. 206/2005 – “Consumer Code” because they do not contain, in a clearly legible form, the instructions in Italian, an adequate information note for their use, or precise indications on the product characteristics of the products themselves, for the protection of the consumer. The Teatine Yellow Flames reported the legal representative of the commercial activity to the Chieti – breaking latest news Chamber of Commerce for administrative violations relating to product safety. Coinciding with the start of the new school year, the Chieti Provincial Finance Command has launched a plan to combat the trade of unsafe, counterfeit or harmful materials for the health of young students. The provincial commander, Colonel Michele Iadarola, highlighted “how these service results confirm the high and constant level of attention of the Guardia di Finanza in combating the spread of products that do not comply with safety standards, thus contributing to ensuring effective protection of younger consumers and a competitive market, where honest economic operators can benefit from fair conditions of competition”.



