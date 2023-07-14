Pino Insegno denies the sentence about Ainett Stephens: “I don’t have to apologize, I told her not to take it”

Pino Insegno tries to extinguish the controversy that has engulfed him by assuring that the relationship with Ainett Stephens is intact, after that in an interview with the blog of David May he had ruled out a return of the model in his new Merchant at the fair on Rai with a sentence that irritated her showgirl. «Obviously there will be the Black Cat – said the conductor – we are looking for her. Ainett has gotten a little older, many years have passed, she remains an unforgettable icon of that program ». An exit considered to say the least unhappy for various users on social networks, but above all for Stephens who had demanded an apology from Teach. What irritated her above all was the reference to age: «Today we have the power to express ourselves, we have our own ideas, we no longer live subjugated by boys – Stephens said in a video on social networks – This whole situation of well-being, of which we women can enjoy today, has certainly benefited our physical appearance and also on a mental level. We are more radiant. So I feel more alive than ever, fresher than ever, more glamorous than ever. So I’m sorry if you used the wrong term and I really would like an apology at the very least.”

“Never said she’s grown up”

However, the conductor explained that he was misunderstood. Contacted by TvBlog, Insegno explained that in reality in the program that will mark his increasingly discussed return to Rai there will be no “Black cat”, therefore no replacement of Ainett Stephens, against which he seems to have never made any reference to age: “I talked to her, I sent her a voice message – explained the conductor – I told her not to take it, I thanked her for the work done … everything is calm”. I teach assures that the showgirl was and remains “a friend” and clarifies that she never uttered that phrase reported in the interview: “Even if I said, and I didn’t say, that she has grown up, and I repeat not I said, is that an offense? I don’t understand what excuses I should make. I’ve grown up too!», she says laughing.

