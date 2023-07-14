Home » Matteo Bassetti reported to the Order. He furious: “I’m reporting them one by one”
Business

Matteo Bassetti reported to the Order. He furious: “I’m reporting them one by one”

by admin
Matteo Bassetti reported to the Order. He furious: “I’m reporting them one by one”

Insults, propaganda and offenses: Matteo Bassetti reported to the Order. What happened

“I am very grateful to the 123 medical graduates who reported me and reported me to the Order of Doctors of Genoa”. She wrote it on Twitter Matthew Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, after 123 doctors reported him to the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Genoa. “I’m reporting them all,” she announced in his tweet.

Reporting to the Order

The letter from the 123 doctors was addressed to the president of the Order of Genoa, Alessandro Bonsignore. The document requests that Bassetti be “subjected to disciplinary proceedings”. However, the famous infectious disease specialist has already announced his intention to denounce all the signatories of the complaint against him to their respective Orders. “I really didn’t think that such scientific, cultural and ethical baseness could be reached,” Bassetti wrote on social media.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Mfe-MediaforEurope announces listing of Mfe A shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy